Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Front Left Side
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Ertiga

Launched in Apr 2022

4.1
37 Reviews
₹8.69 - 13.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Ertiga Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 - 1497.0 cc

Ertiga: 1462.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.74 kmpl

Ertiga: 20.3 - 26.11 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 104.78 bhp

Ertiga: 87.0 - 102.0 bhp

View all Ertiga Specs and Features

About Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Latest Update

  • Delhi pollution fuels demand for CNG cars and BS6 vehicles like Ertiga, Innova
  • Maruti Ertiga, Renault Triber receive low safety ratings at Global NCAP tests

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Ertiga.
    VS
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Toyota Rumion
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Airbags
    Taillight
    Grille
    Gear Shifter
    Steering Wheel
    Front Left Side
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price starts at ₹ 8.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.03 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    CNG
    Manual
    Automatic
    9 Variants Available
    LXi (O)₹8.69 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi (O)₹9.83 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi (O) CNG₹10.78 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi (O)₹10.93 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi AT₹11.23 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi Plus₹11.63 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi (O) CNG₹11.88 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi AT₹12.33 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi Plus AT₹13.03 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Excellent mileageUpdated driver screen with newer graphicsSpacious cabinMature drive character

    Cons

    Substantial price difference vs petrol-only modelCompromised boot spaceNo significant visual update on the outside

    Cars fitted with CNG kits have come a long, long way since I first bought a compact vehicle from a Korean brand that had company-fitted CNG technology. At the time - back around 2010, many warned against spending the extra on a new car for it to have a cylinder mounted in the boot - partly because the cargo space was lost entirely but mostly over safety and performance-related concerns. But over these past 12 years, I have remained a devout believer in the cost-benefit and - touching all the wood I can find as I type this - have never had any issues related to my vehicle. Obviously then, I was extremely curious to get behind the wheel of the latest Ertiga CNG from Maruti Suzuki.

    (Also read: Is CNG the right fuel for your car? Decoding the dilemma)

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Images

    11 images
    View All Ertiga Images

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Pearl metallic dignity brown
    Pearl metallic arctic white
    Pearl midnight black
    Prime oxford blue
    Magma grey
    Auburn red
    Splendid silver
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Safety Ratings

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been awarded 3 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeMUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage26.11 kmpl
    Engine1462 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    View all Ertiga specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Toyota Rumion
    Kia Syros
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Skoda Kylaq
    Kia Sonet
    Hyundai Venue
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Tata Nexon
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*
    ₹9 Lakhs*
    ₹11.61 Lakhs*
    ₹7.89 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    ₹7.94 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹8.34 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.4
    37 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    13 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    47 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    111 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    100 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    177 Reviews
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    129 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    137 Nm
    Torque
    178 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    230 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Length
    4420 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4445 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1680 mm
    Height
    1700 mm
    Height
    1619 mm
    Height
    1642 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    Width
    1783 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    209 litres
    Boot Space
    446 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    364 litres
    Boot Space
    328 litres
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingErtiga vs RumionErtiga vs SyrosErtiga vs XL6Ertiga vs KylaqErtiga vs SonetErtiga vs VenueErtiga vs XUV 3XOErtiga vs BrezzaErtiga vs Nexon
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's petrol variant is 20.51 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi (O) comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    LXi (O)
    VXi (O)
    VXi (O) CNG
    ZXi (O)
    VXi AT
    ZXi Plus
    ZXi (O) CNG
    ZXi AT
    ZXi Plus AT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    20.51 kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    View all Maruti Suzuki Cars
    View all Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga EMI

    Select Variant:
    LXi (O)
    923 Km
    ₹ 8.69 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    LXi (O)
    923 Km
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*
    VXi (O)
    923 Km
    ₹9.83 Lakhs*
    VXi (O) CNG
    1566 Km
    ₹10.78 Lakhs*
    ZXi (O)
    923 Km
    ₹10.93 Lakhs*
    VXi AT
    914 Km
    ₹11.23 Lakhs*
    ZXi Plus
    923 Km
    ₹11.63 Lakhs*
    ZXi (O) CNG
    1566 Km
    ₹11.88 Lakhs*
    ZXi AT
    914 Km
    ₹12.33 Lakhs*
    ZXi Plus AT
    914 Km
    ₹13.03 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹15118.94/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga User Reviews & Ratings

    4.11
    37 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    33
    5 rating
    4
    Write a Review
    Awesome look stay on the highway road
    My experience with the Ertiga has been fantastic. It has an awesome look and is my favorite car in India. My family also inspires me to choose the Ertiga."By: AJEET VISHWKARMA (Feb 9, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great for Big Families
    Ertiga fits my entire family with ease! The space is generous, and even the kids love it. Perfect for our needs.By: Kritika Jain (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smart Choice For MPV
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a smart choice for buyers looking for a reliable, spacious, and fuel-efficient MPV.By: Karan Sehrawat (Jan 29, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best car under 15 lakh
    Wow, what a fantastic collection! This is such a cute and fantastic 7-seater car under 14 lakh, offering an affordable price and making it the best choice. By: Chandan Kumar Nayak (Jan 16, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Compact Yet Versatile
    Despite its compact size, the Ertiga is versatile, offering foldable seats and ample boot space for all needs.By: Keya Rane (Jan 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Ideal For Large Families
    Ertiga is ideal for large families, providing comfort and convenience without compromising on affordability.By: Shreyas Kulkarni (Jan 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Efficient Performance MPV
    Maruti Ertiga delivers efficient performance with low running costs, making it a popular choice among Indian families.By: Ayesha Rizwi (Jan 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Affordable Family Vehicle
    The Ertiga is an affordable and practical family vehicle with features designed to meet the needs of everyday users.By: Aditya Joshi (Jan 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Comfortable and Suitable for Any Ride
    Good-looking and offers a very comfortable ride on hills and all types of roads. It provides a luxurious feel and smooth performance under all conditions.By: Abhishek (Jan 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Comfortable Features with Controlled Speed
    It has beautiful features and a wonderful exterior shape, which makes it excellent. It has the capacity to seat 7-8 members and offers a mileage of 20 kmpl.By: Balaji G A (Dec 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

