Home
New Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
On Road Price in Silvassa-daman-and-diu
Variant wise price
Offers
EMI
Specifications
Maruti Suzuki
Eeco
On Road Price in Silvassa-daman-and-diu
Maruti Suzuki
Eeco
On Road Price in Silvassa-daman-and-diu
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Silvassa-daman-and-diu are not available.
Silvassa-daman-and-diu
2 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
2 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki
Eeco
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
5 STR
₹4.86 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1196 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹4,29,948
RTO
₹26,029
Insurance
₹29,403
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Silvassa-daman-and-diu
₹4,85,880
EMI@10,443/mo
Check EMI
2 offers Available
Check latest Offers
7 STR
₹5.17 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1196 cc
Petrol
Manual
Check latest Offers
View breakup
5 STR WITH A/C+HTR
₹5.30 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1196 cc
Petrol
Manual
Check latest Offers
View breakup
5 STR WITH A/C+HTR CNG
₹6.29 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1196 cc
CNG
Manual
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Offers
Delhi
On Maruti Eeco :- Consumer Benefits up to Rs. 10,0...
Applicable on 5str & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
View Offer
On Maruti Eeco :- Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 10,000....
Applicable on 5str & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
View Offer
Maruti Suzuki
Eeco
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
5 STR
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
G12B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
644.4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.11
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
