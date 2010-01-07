HT Auto
4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Dimapur-nagaland are not available.Dimapur-nagaland
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
5 STR
₹4.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1196 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,29,948
RTO
18,763
Insurance
29,403
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Dimapur-nagaland
4,78,614
EMI@10,287/mo
7 STR
₹5.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1196 cc
Petrol
Manual
5 STR WITH A/C+HTR
₹5.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1196 cc
Petrol
Manual
5 STR WITH A/C+HTR CNG
₹6.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1196 cc
CNG
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Offers
Delhi
On Maruti Eeco :- Consumer Benefits up to Rs. 10,0...
Applicable on 5str & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
View Offer
On Maruti Eeco :- Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 10,000....
Applicable on 5str & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
View Offer
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
5 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
G12B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
644.4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.11
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC

