Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Eeco 7 STR

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
5.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Key Specs
Engine1196 cc
Mileage16.11 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Eeco specs and features

Eeco 7 STR Latest Updates

Eeco is a 7 seater Minivan which has 4 variants. The price of Eeco 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 5.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 7 STR

  • Engine Type: G12B
  • Max Torque: 98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40
    • Mileage of 7 STR is 16.11 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco 7 STR Price

    7 STR
    ₹5.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1196 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,59,000
    RTO
    25,860
    Insurance
    30,915
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,16,275
    EMI@11,097/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    G12B
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    644.4
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.11
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.5
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    155 / 65 R13
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Manual
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    3-Link Rigid Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Struts
    Rear Tyres
    155 / 65 R13
    Ground Clearance
    160
    Length
    3675
    Wheelbase
    2350
    Kerb Weight
    940
    Height
    1825
    Width
    1475
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    40
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Power Windows
    No
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Unpainted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Cup Holders
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    No
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    MP3 Playback
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    No
    Clock
    No
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    1 Airbags (Driver)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco 7 STR EMI
    EMI9,987 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,64,647
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,64,647
    Interest Amount
    1,34,578
    Payable Amount
    5,99,225

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco other Variants

    5 STR
    ₹4.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1196 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,30,000
    RTO
    24,700
    Insurance
    29,848
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,85,048
    EMI@10,426/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    5 STR WITH A/C+HTR
    ₹5.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1196 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    5 STR WITH A/C+HTR CNG
    ₹6.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1196 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details