The e Vitara Zeta, featuring a 61 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 543 km, is priced at ₹18.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The e Vitara Zeta delivers a claimed single-charge range of 543 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The e Vitara Zeta is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver With Bluish Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Land Breeze Green With Bluish Black Roof, Bluish Black, Arctic White Pearl With Bluish Black Pearl, Nexa Blue, Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red With Bluish Black Roof.
The e Vitara Zeta is powered by a 61 kWh battery pack that allows for 543 km of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the e Vitara Zeta include the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.
The e Vitara Zeta has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Check Vehicle Status via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Tow Away Alert, Geo-fence, Find My Car and Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App.