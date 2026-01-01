hamburger icon
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Delta With BaaS

11.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
e Vitara Delta With BaaS

e Vitara Delta With BaaS Prices

The e Vitara Delta With BaaS, featuring a 49 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 440 km, is priced at ₹11.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

e Vitara Delta With BaaS Range

The e Vitara Delta With BaaS delivers a claimed single-charge range of 440 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

e Vitara Delta With BaaS Colours

The e Vitara Delta With BaaS is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver With Bluish Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Land Breeze Green With Bluish Black Roof, Bluish Black, Arctic White Pearl With Bluish Black Pearl, Nexa Blue, Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red With Bluish Black Roof.

e Vitara Delta With BaaS Battery & Range

The e Vitara Delta With BaaS is powered by a 49 kWh battery pack that allows for 440 km of claimed range per charge.

e Vitara Delta With BaaS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the e Vitara Delta With BaaS include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.

e Vitara Delta With BaaS Specs & Features

The e Vitara Delta With BaaS has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Average Speed, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Wiper and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Delta With BaaS Price

e Vitara Delta With BaaS

₹11.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,99,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
52,782
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,64,282
EMI@25,025/mo
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Delta With BaaS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
49 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
440 km
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
FWD
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Aero Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
3-link Independent
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
185 mm
Length
4275 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Height
1640 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star Bharat NCAP

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Delta With BaaS EMI
EMI22,522 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,47,853
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,47,853
Interest Amount
3,03,494
Payable Amount
13,51,347

view all specs and features

