The e Vitara Delta With BaaS, featuring a 49 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 440 km, is priced at ₹11.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The e Vitara Delta With BaaS is available in 10 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver With Bluish Black Roof, Grandeur Grey, Land Breeze Green With Bluish Black Roof, Bluish Black, Arctic White Pearl With Bluish Black Pearl, Nexa Blue, Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red With Bluish Black Roof.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the e Vitara Delta With BaaS include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.
The e Vitara Delta With BaaS has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Average Speed, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Wiper and Headlight Height Adjuster.