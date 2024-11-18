Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price in Mandya starts from Rs. 7.75 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Dzire top variant goes up to Rs. 9.85 Lakhs in Mandya.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXI and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Dzire dealers and showrooms in Mandya for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price breakup in Mandya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is mainly compared to Hyundai Aura which starts at Rs. 6.49 Lakhs in Mandya, Honda Amaze which starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs in Mandya and Honda Amaze 2024 starting at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs in Mandya.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXI ₹ 7.75 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXI ₹ 8.86 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AMT ₹ 9.39 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG ₹ 9.85 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
