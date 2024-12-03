HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Specifications

4 out of 5
6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Specs

Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 22.41 - 31.12 ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

ZXi Plus AGS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
24.12
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1.2L DualJet
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
892.44
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.8
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
378
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995
Ground Clearance
163
Wheelbase
2450
Height
1515
Kerb Weight
915
Width
1735

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Alternatives

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

6.3 - 9.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tigor Specs
Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6.49 - 9.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aura Specs
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.2 - 9.92 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Amaze Specs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Dzire Specs

Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] News

Honda Cars is all set to launch the new Amaze sub-compact sedan with refreshed design and feature upgrades to renew rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. (Image courtesy: FB/Debashish Mohanty)
New Honda Amaze to launch tomorrow, will rival Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Price expectation
3 Dec 2024
Honda Cars will drive in the new Amaze facelift sedan in India next month. It will renew rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sub-compact sedan.
Honda Amaze facelift launch next week. Will challenge Maruti Suzuki Dzire
26 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki VXi has been one of the most popular variants for a long time, promising value for money. Will the VXi trim of the new Dzire continue the same momentum?
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi: Is it the most value-for-money variant?
18 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire being tested for side-impact protection during the Global NCAP test procedures.
Six airbags to 360-degree camera: What drives Maruti Suzuki Dzire to earn 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test
14 Nov 2024
The Dzire sedan is one of the best-selling offerings from Maruti Suzuki and has been a power player since its initial launch back in 2008.
New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts reaching showrooms
14 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 6.51 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024]'s top variant is ZXi Plus AGS.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
6.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi
7.44 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi AGS
7.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi
8.12 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi CNG
8.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi AGS
8.67 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi Plus
8.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi CNG
9.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi Plus AGS
9.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

