Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 22.41 - 31.12 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Dzire [2020-2024] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Dzire [2020-2024] is 163. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 6.51 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024]'s top variant is ZXi Plus AGS.
LXi
₹6.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi
₹7.44 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi AGS
₹7.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi
₹8.12 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi CNG
₹8.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi AGS
₹8.67 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi Plus
₹8.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi CNG
₹9.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
ZXi Plus AGS
₹9.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
