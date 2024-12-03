Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 22.41 - 31.12 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Dzire [2020-2024] measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Dzire [2020-2024] is 163. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less