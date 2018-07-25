The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a versatile and budget-friendly compact sedan that combines efficiency with practicality. It's a popular choice among those seeking an affordable yet feature-packed car. Price: The Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers a range of options, with prices starting from 5.89 Lakhs and going up to 9.09 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom). Its competitive pricing positions it as an accessible choice for budget-conscious buyers. Specs and Features:
- Engine: The Dzire is equipped with a 1197cc engine, providing adequate power for your daily commute.
- Mileage: With an impressive mileage range of 23.2 to 24.1, it excels in fuel efficiency.
- Transmission: Choose between Manual and Automatic transmissions to match your driving preferences.
- Safety Features: The Dzire prioritizes safety with features like Antilock Braking System, Airbags, and Parking Sensors.
- Comfort: Enjoy features such as Power Steering, Automatic Climate Control, and Rear AC Vents for a comfortable ride.
- Additional Features: Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, and Turbo Engine add to its appeal.
- Seating Capacity: Offering ample seating for five passengers, the Dzire is suitable for families.
In summary, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a practical and economical choice for those in search of a compact sedan. With competitive pricing, impressive fuel efficiency, and a focus on safety, it caters to the essential needs of budget-conscious consumers. Whether you prioritize fuel savings, comfort, or safety, the Dzire offers a compelling package that's worth considering in its segment.