MARUTI SUZUKI Dzire [2020-2024]

6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Dzire [2020-2024] Key Specs

View all Dzire [2020-2024] Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024]

Latest Update

  • Six airbags to 360-degree camera: What drives Maruti Suzuki Dzire to earn 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test
  • New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts reaching showrooms


    • The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a versatile and budget-friendly compact sedan that combines efficiency with practicality. It's a popular choice among those seeking an affordable yet feature-packed car. Price: The Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers a range of options, with prices starting from 5.89 Lakhs and going up to 9.09 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom). Its competitive pricing positions it as an accessible choice for budget-conscious buyers. Specs and Features:
    • Engine: The Dzire is equipped with a 1197cc engine, providing adequate power for your daily commute.
    • Mileage: With an impressive mileage range of 23.2 to 24.1, it excels in fuel efficiency.
    • Transmission: Choose between Manual and Automatic transmissions to match your driving preferences.
    • Safety Features: The Dzire prioritizes safety with features like Antilock Braking System, Airbags, and Parking Sensors.
    • Comfort: Enjoy features such as Power Steering, Automatic Climate Control, and Rear AC Vents for a comfortable ride.
    • Additional Features: Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, and Turbo Engine add to its appeal.
    • Seating Capacity: Offering ample seating for five passengers, the Dzire is suitable for families.
    Rivals: The Maruti Suzuki Dzire faces competition from Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor. When compared to its rivals, the Dzire stands out with its impressive mileage, budget-friendly pricing, and a wide array of features.
    In summary, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a practical and economical choice for those in search of a compact sedan. With competitive pricing, impressive fuel efficiency, and a focus on safety, it caters to the essential needs of budget-conscious consumers. Whether you prioritize fuel savings, comfort, or safety, the Dzire offers a compelling package that's worth considering in its segment.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Variants

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 6.51 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] comes in 9 variants. Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024]'s top variant is ZXi Plus AGS.

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Images

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeCompact Sedan
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage22.41 kmpl
    Engine1197 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    View all Dzire [2020-2024] specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024]
    		Maruti Suzuki DzireHyundai AuraHonda AmazeTata Tigor
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
    ₹6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
    ₹6.49 - 9.05 Lakhs
    ₹7.2 - 9.92 Lakhs
    ₹6.3 - 9.55 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    3.5 out of 5
    3.5 out of 5
    Engine
    1197 cc
    1197 cc
    1197 cc
    1199 cc
    1199 cc
    Mileage
    22.4-31.1 kmpl
    24.7-25.7 kmpl
    17-22 kmpl
    18.3-18.6 kmpl
    19.2-26.4 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol,CNG
    Petrol/CNG
    Petrol/CNG
    Petrol
    Petrol/CNG
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is 23.26 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] LXi comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    LXi
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    23.26

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] Videos

    Maruti Suzuki recalls 566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire
    Play video
    Maruti Suzuki recalls 566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire
    25 Jul 2018

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] News

    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire being tested for side-impact protection during the Global NCAP test procedures.
    Six airbags to 360-degree camera: What drives Maruti Suzuki Dzire to earn 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test
    14 Nov 2024
    The Dzire sedan is one of the best-selling offerings from Maruti Suzuki and has been a power player since its initial launch back in 2008.
    New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts reaching showrooms
    14 Nov 2024
    In one of the officials teasers of the upcoming Amaze sedan, Honda Cars has partially revealed ADAS feature that is expected to make its way into the new feature list of the sub-compact model.
    Honda Amaze facelift, rival to Maruti Dzire, to get this segment-first feature, hints official teaser
    13 Nov 2024
    The new Dzire gets an updated grille with a gloss black strim at it's top.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: How a range of new and surprising features make a difference this time
    13 Nov 2024
    The latest Maruti Suzuki Dzire looks nothing like the latest Swift that was launched earlier in 2024. This is the first time ever that the sedan has taken an entirely different route, in terms of exterior styling, from the hatchback.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire in mind? Here's a breakdown of features across all variants
    12 Nov 2024
    View all
     Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] News
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] FAQs

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Dzire [2020-2024] was Rs. 6.51-9.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] was ZXi Plus AGS with the last recorded price of Rs. 9.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire [2020-2024] was a 5 Seater Compact Sedan.

