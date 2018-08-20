Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
On Road Price in East-khasi-hills
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz
On Road Price in East-khasi-hills
3.5 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz
On Road Price in East-khasi-hills
3.5 out of 5
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for East-khasi-hills are not available.
East-khasi-hills
Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.5
₹9.86 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹8,72,000
RTO
₹73,390
Insurance
₹39,540
Accessories Charges
₹885
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in East-khasi-hills
₹9,86,315
EMI@21,200/mo
Delta 1.5
₹10.67 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta 1.5
₹11.22 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha 1.5
₹11.94 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki
Ciaz
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Sigma 1.5
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15 Smart Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
887.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.65
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz FAQs
What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in East-khasi-hills?
What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in East-khasi-hills?
What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in East-khasi-hills?
What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in East-khasi-hills?
What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz?
Is Maruti Suzuki Ciaz better than Xl6?
What is the mileage of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz?
Which model of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz?
