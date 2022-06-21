Marutisuzuki Ciaz On Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price List, Specifications and Features
1462 cc | 103 bhp | 1055 |
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz FAQ's
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5 is priced on the road at Rs 1,002,219 in Delhi.
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5 will have RTO charges of Rs 77,792 in Delhi.
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5's insurance charges in Delhi are Rs 45,230.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 872,399, RTO - Rs. 77,792, Insurance - Rs. 45,230, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 6,298. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Delhi is Rs. 1,002,219.
Top model of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT and the on road price in Delhi is Rs. 1,335,367.
The top variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz costs Rs. 1,335,367 on the road. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in 8.0 variants, with the base model being Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5 and the top variant being Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT, which costs Rs. 1,335,367.
The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Delhi starts at Rs. 1,002,219 and goes upto Rs. 1,335,367. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Delhi will be Rs. 15,621. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.
