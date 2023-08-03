HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X

5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Specs

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Celerio X measures 3,715 mm in length, 1,635 mm in width and has a wheelbase of ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZXi (O) AMT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
21.63
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
K10B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
757.05
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
165
Length
3715
Wheelbase
2425
Kerb Weight
850
Height
1565
Width
1635
Bootspace
235
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X price starts at ₹ 5.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Celerio X comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X top variant price is ₹ 5.92 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Vxi
5.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi (O)
5.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zxi
5.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi AMT
5.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VXi (O) AMT
5.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi (Opt)
5.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi AMT
5.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi (O) AMT
5.92 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

