Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Celerio X measures 3,715 mm in length, 1,635 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,425 mm. The ground clearance of Celerio X is 165. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X price starts at ₹ 5.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Celerio X comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X top variant price is ₹ 5.92 Lakhs.
Vxi
₹5.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi (O)
₹5.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zxi
₹5.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi AMT
₹5.61 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VXi (O) AMT
₹5.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi (Opt)
₹5.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi AMT
₹5.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi (O) AMT
₹5.92 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price