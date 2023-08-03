Maruti Suzuki Celerio X comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Celerio X measures 3,715 mm in length, 1,635 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,425 mm. The ground clearance of Celerio X is 165. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less