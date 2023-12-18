Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 5.19 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Celerio top variant goes up to Rs. 6.18 Lakhs in Sivasagar.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price breakup in Sivasagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Swift which starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs in Sivasagar, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R which starts at Rs. 5.54 Lakhs in Sivasagar and Maruti Suzuki XL5 starting at Rs. 5 Lakhs in Sivasagar.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi ₹ 5.19 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi ₹ 5.63 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi ₹ 5.89 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT ₹ 6.18 Lakhs
