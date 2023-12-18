What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Sidhi? The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi is priced on the road at Rs 5,27,175 in Sidhi.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Sidhi? In Sidhi, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi will be Rs 36,099.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Sidhi? The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi's insurance charges in Sidhi are Rs 24,876.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Sidhi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio base variant in Sidhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,65,700, RTO - Rs. 36,099, Insurance - Rs. 24,876, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,27,175.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio Top Model? Top model of Maruti Suzuki Celerio is Maruti Suzuki VXi (O) CNG and the on road price in Sidhi is Rs. 6,27,268.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio? Maruti Suzuki Celerio on-road price in Sidhi starts at Rs. 5,27,175 and goes up to Rs. 6,27,268. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.