Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price in Raiganj starts from Rs. 5.20 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Celerio top variant goes up to Rs. 6.19 Lakhs in Raiganj.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Celerio dealers and showrooms in Raiganj for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price breakup in Raiganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R which starts at Rs. 5.54 Lakhs in Raiganj, Tata Tiago which starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs in Raiganj and Kia Clavis starting at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Raiganj.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi ₹ 5.20 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi ₹ 5.64 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi ₹ 5.90 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT ₹ 6.19 Lakhs
