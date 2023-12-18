Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Celerio On Road Price in Pasighat

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
5.19 - 6.67 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pasighat
Celerio Price in Pasighat

Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price in Pasighat starts from Rs. 5.19 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Celerio top variant goes up to Rs. 6.18 Lakhs in Pasighat.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi₹ 5.19 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi₹ 5.63 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi₹ 5.89 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT₹ 6.18 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Variant Wise Price List in Pasighat

LXi
₹5.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,65,648
RTO
28,133
Insurance
24,874
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pasighat
5,19,155
EMI@11,159/mo
VXi
₹5.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi
₹5.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi AMT
₹6.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Maruti Suzuki Celerio News

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a completely reworked exterior profile and cabin layout.
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio review: Younger than ever before
18 Dec 2023
Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of six cars including Swift, Dzire and Celerio.
Maruti hikes prices of Swift, Dzire, Celerio and other cars
11 Apr 2023
Suzuki Celerio Classic Edition comes with a dual-tone exterior colour theme and retro-styled chrome hub caps on wheels besides other cosmetic updates. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@Deerr97514171)
Maruti Celerio gets makeover, showcased as Classic edition in Bangkok Motor Show
23 Mar 2023
Toyota Vitz comes as the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Celerio. (Image: Cars.co.za)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be sold as Toyota Vitz in this country. Details here
30 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
30 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Videos

Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Maruti Celerio: First Drive Review
17 Nov 2021
The Celerio has a whole lot of spirit and the latest edition is a consolidation of proven strengths.
Maruti Celerio 2021: Pros and Cons
4 Dec 2021
Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
How Maruti Celerio became India's most fuel efficient petrol car
23 Nov 2021
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a fuel efficiency of 26.68 kmpl, the highest any petrol car has on offer in India.
Maruti bets big with new Celerio, India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car
11 Nov 2021
Maruti has launched the all new Celerio entry-level hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Celerio 2021: First Look
10 Nov 2021
Maruti Suzuki Celerio FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi is priced on the road at Rs 5,19,155 in Pasighat.
In Pasighat, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi will be Rs 28,133.
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi's insurance charges in Pasighat are Rs 24,874.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio base variant in Pasighat: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,65,648, RTO - Rs. 28,133, Insurance - Rs. 24,874, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,19,155.
Top model of Maruti Suzuki Celerio is Maruti Suzuki VXi (O) CNG and the on road price in Pasighat is Rs. 6,17,721.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio on-road price in Pasighat starts at Rs. 5,19,155 and goes up to Rs. 6,17,721. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Pasighat will be Rs. 10,527. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

