HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMaruti SuzukiCelerioOn Road Price in Nawada

Maruti Suzuki Celerio On Road Price in Nawada

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Right Side
1/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front View
2/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Side View
3/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Fog Lamp
4/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Wiper
5/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Grille
View all Images
6/16
3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.36 - 6.89 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nawada
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Celerio Price in Nawada

Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price in Nawada starts from Rs. 5.36 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Celerio top variant goes up to Rs. 6.38 Lakhs in Nawada. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi₹ 5.36 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi₹ 5.82 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi₹ 6.09 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT₹ 6.38 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Variant Wise Price List in Nawada

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
₹5.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,65,648
RTO
45,408
Insurance
24,874
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Nawada
5,36,430
EMI@11,530/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
4 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close
VXi
₹5.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
ZXi
₹6.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
VXi AMT
₹6.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Wagon R Price in Nawada
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tiago Price in Nawada
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5

Maruti Suzuki XL5

5 Lakhs Onwards
Check XL5 details
View similar Cars
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.92 - 8.56 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Grand i10 Nios Price in Nawada
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.7 - 6.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kwid Price in Nawada
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.84 - 8.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ignis Price in Nawada

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Celerio News

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a completely reworked exterior profile and cabin layout.
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio review: Younger than ever before
18 Dec 2023
Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of six cars including Swift, Dzire and Celerio.
Maruti hikes prices of Swift, Dzire, Celerio and other cars
11 Apr 2023
Suzuki Celerio Classic Edition comes with a dual-tone exterior colour theme and retro-styled chrome hub caps on wheels besides other cosmetic updates. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@Deerr97514171)
Maruti Celerio gets makeover, showcased as Classic edition in Bangkok Motor Show
23 Mar 2023
Toyota Vitz comes as the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Celerio. (Image: Cars.co.za)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be sold as Toyota Vitz in this country. Details here
30 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
30 Oct 2022
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Celerio News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Videos

Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Maruti Celerio: First Drive Review
17 Nov 2021
The Celerio has a whole lot of spirit and the latest edition is a consolidation of proven strengths.
Maruti Celerio 2021: Pros and Cons
4 Dec 2021
Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
How Maruti Celerio became India's most fuel efficient petrol car
23 Nov 2021
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a fuel efficiency of 26.68 kmpl, the highest any petrol car has on offer in India.
Maruti bets big with new Celerio, India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car
11 Nov 2021
Maruti has launched the all new Celerio entry-level hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Celerio 2021: First Look
10 Nov 2021
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi is priced on the road at Rs 5,36,430 in Nawada.
In Nawada, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi will be Rs 45,408.
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi's insurance charges in Nawada are Rs 24,874.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio base variant in Nawada: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,65,648, RTO - Rs. 45,408, Insurance - Rs. 24,874, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,36,430.
Top model of Maruti Suzuki Celerio is Maruti Suzuki VXi (O) CNG and the on road price in Nawada is Rs. 6,38,309.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio on-road price in Nawada starts at Rs. 5,36,430 and goes up to Rs. 6,38,309. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Nawada will be Rs. 10,877. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

BMW X6 Facelift

BMW X6 Facelift

1.49 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details