What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Dharmanagar? The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi is priced on the road at Rs 4,99,322 in Dharmanagar.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Dharmanagar? In Dharmanagar, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi will be Rs 8,300.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Dharmanagar? The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi's insurance charges in Dharmanagar are Rs 24,874.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Dharmanagar? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio base variant in Dharmanagar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,65,648, RTO - Rs. 8,300, Insurance - Rs. 24,874, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio in ##cityName## is Rs. 4,99,322.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio Top Model? Top model of Maruti Suzuki Celerio is Maruti Suzuki VXi (O) CNG and the on road price in Dharmanagar is Rs. 5,95,264.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio? Maruti Suzuki Celerio on-road price in Dharmanagar starts at Rs. 4,99,322 and goes up to Rs. 5,95,264. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.