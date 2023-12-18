Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price in Dharmanagar starts from Rs. 4.99 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Celerio top variant goes up to Rs. 5.95 Lakhs in Dharmanagar.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Celerio dealers and showrooms in Dharmanagar for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price breakup in Dharmanagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Swift which starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs in Dharmanagar, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R which starts at Rs. 5.54 Lakhs in Dharmanagar and Maruti Suzuki XL5 starting at Rs. 5 Lakhs in Dharmanagar.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi ₹ 4.99 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi ₹ 5.44 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi ₹ 5.68 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT ₹ 5.95 Lakhs
