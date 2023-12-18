What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Alwar? The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi is priced on the road at Rs 5,31,377 in Alwar.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Alwar? In Alwar, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi will be Rs 40,355.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Alwar? The Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi's insurance charges in Alwar are Rs 24,874.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Celerio in Alwar? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio base variant in Alwar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,65,648, RTO - Rs. 40,355, Insurance - Rs. 24,874, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio in ##cityName## is Rs. 5,31,377.

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio Top Model? Top model of Maruti Suzuki Celerio is Maruti Suzuki VXi (O) CNG and the on road price in Alwar is Rs. 6,32,095.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio? Maruti Suzuki Celerio on-road price in Alwar starts at Rs. 5,31,377 and goes up to Rs. 6,32,095. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.