Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price in Agar Malwa starts from Rs. 6.12 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Celerio top variant goes up to Rs. 7.24 Lakhs in Agar Malwa.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio dealers and showrooms in Agar Malwa for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio on road price breakup in Agar Malwa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R which starts at Rs. 5.54 Lakhs in Agar Malwa, Tata Tiago which starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs in Agar Malwa and Kia Clavis starting at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Agar Malwa.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi ₹ 6.12 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi ₹ 6.64 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio ZXi ₹ 6.95 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi AMT ₹ 7.24 Lakhs
