HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front Right Side
1/23
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front Right Side
2/23
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rear Left Side
3/23
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rear View
4/23
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Grille
5/23
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Headlight
View all Images
6/23
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage25.51 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Brezza specs and features

Brezza ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone Latest Updates

Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 19 variants. The price of Brezza ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 14.20 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot

  • Engine Type: K15C Smart Hybrid
  • Max Torque: 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • BootSpace: 328 litres
    • Mileage of ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone is 25.51 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone Price

    ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone
    ₹14.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,25,500
    RTO
    1,34,550
    Insurance
    59,124
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,19,674
    EMI@30,514/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K15C Smart Hybrid
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    25.51 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    87 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam & CoiL Spring
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut & coil
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    328 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2500 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    ADAS
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black and Brown
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone EMI
    EMI27,463 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,77,706
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,77,706
    Interest Amount
    3,70,067
    Payable Amount
    16,47,773

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza other Variants

    LXi
    ₹9.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,34,000
    RTO
    70,380
    Insurance
    44,716
    Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,49,596
    EMI@20,411/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    2 offers Available
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    LXi S-CNG
    ₹10.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    LXi S-CNG
    ₹10.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi
    ₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi S-CNG
    ₹12.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi S-CNG
    ₹12.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Vxi AT
    ₹12.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi
    ₹12.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zxi Dual Tone
    ₹13.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi S-CNG
    ₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi S-CNG
    ₹14.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone
    ₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXI AT
    ₹14.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXi Plus
    ₹14.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zxi AT Dual Tone
    ₹14.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Zxi Plus Dual Tone
    ₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi Plus AT
    ₹16.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone
    ₹16.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Alternatives

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 AT

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BrezzavsXUV 3XO
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon Pure S 1.5 Revotorq Diesel 6AMT

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BrezzavsNexon
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet HTX 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT

    7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BrezzavsSonet
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt

    9.9 - 10.91 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BrezzavsBolero
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300 W6 1.5 Diesel AMT

    7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BrezzavsXUV300

    Popular SUV Cars

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Seltos Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fortuner Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Tata Altroz Racer

    Tata Altroz Racer

    9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    3.3 - 3.8 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    3.35 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Isuzu V-Cross

    25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    9.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

    Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MINI Cooper S 2024

    MINI Cooper S 2024

    47 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details