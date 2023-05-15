HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMaruti SuzukiBrezzaOn Road Price in Mahendragarh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza On Road Price in Mahendragarh

1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Brezza on Road Price in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki Brezza on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 9.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Brezza top variant goes up to Rs. 10.79 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi₹ 9.11 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXi₹ 10.79 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
₹9.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,000
RTO
68,920
Insurance
42,604
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Mahendragarh)
9,11,024
EMI@19,581/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
VXi
₹10.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

It's Quiz Time!

Test your auto knowledge by identifying famous car brand taglines
PLAY NOW

Trending Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Maruti Suzuki Cars

Trending Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Maruti Suzuki Cars

Latest Cars

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV
7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
10 - 15 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars

Kia Seltos Facelift
Kia Seltos Facelift
11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage
25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details