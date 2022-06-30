HT Auto
7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Brezza on Road Price in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki Brezza on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 9.29 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Brezza top variant goes up to Rs. 11.00 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
₹9.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,000
RTO
86,400
Insurance
43,428
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Coimbatore)
9,29,328
EMI@19,975/mo
VXi
₹11.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
LXi
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
1462 cc, Inline, DOHC
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
20.1 kmpl
Drivertrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut 5 coil
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel Rims
Spare Wheels
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Width
1790 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1685 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm
Doors
5 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litre
Bootspace
328 litres
Air Conditioner
-
Front AC
-
Rear AC
-
Heater
-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Cabin-Boot Access
-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Cruise Control
No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/Button Start
-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Instrument Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Trip Meter
-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
-
Distance to Empty
-
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
-
Gear Indicator
-
Shift Indicator
-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Tachometer
Digital
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
-
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Sunroof/Moonroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
-
Body Kit
-
Rub - Strips
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Scuff Plates
-
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
All
One Touch - Up
All
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
-
Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
-
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
-
Side Window Blinds
-
Boot-lid Opener
-
Cup Holders
Front Only
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Battery Warranty (Years)
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Years)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Cornering Headlights
-
Puddle Lamps
-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Daytime Running Light
No
Fog Lights
-
Headlights
Halogen
Automatic Head Lamps
-
Follow me home headlamps
No
Tail Lights
-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Glove Box Lamp
-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Display
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Speakers
No
Steering mounted controls
No
GPS Navigation System
-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
USB Compatibility
No
Aux Compatibility
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Wireless Charger
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
CD Player
No
iPod Compatibility
No
Internal Hard-drive
-
Voice Command
No
Find My Car
-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
-
Alexa Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Traction Control System(TC/TCS)
-
Hill Descent Control
-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
-
Puncture Repair Kit
-
NCAP Rating
-
Airbags
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
-
Driver Armrest
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seats
No
Ventilated Seats Type
No
Interior
Single Tone
Interior Colours
-
Rear Armrest
No
Folding Rear Seat
-
Split Rear Seat
No
Front Seatback Pockets
-
Head-rests
Front
