Brezza is a 5 seater SUV which has 19 variants. The price of Brezza LXi S-CNG in Delhi is Rs. 10.45 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: K15C Smart Hybrid
Max Torque: 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
BootSpace: 328 litres
Mileage of LXi S-CNG is 25.51 kmpl.