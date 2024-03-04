Introduction:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular sub-compact SUV known for being the very first sub-4-metre crossover SUV. It was originally launched as the Vitara Brezza in 2016, the model quickly became a favourite among Indian buyers as it combined a good ground clearance which fit rural as well as urban driving needs. Today, the second generation of the car, introduced in 2022 is called the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The Brezza on offer today has modern features and comes with petrol and CNG fuel options. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is well-known for its fuel efficiency and performance making it a strong competitor in its segment.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced from ₹8.34 lakh to ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) depending on the variant that you decide to go with. The model is available in multiple trims, transmission and fuel options. It caters to a wide range of budgets and feature preferences from the practical base models to the fully loaded and premium variants.

When was the Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched?

The first generation of the Brezza was launched in India in 2016 under the name Vitara Brezza. It made an immediate impact thanks to its SUV-like design, compact dimensions and Maruti Suzuki’s trusted after-sales support. The Brezza was revamped in 2022 when it shed its ‘Vitara’ name. The Brezza now featured a refreshed design with new engine options. Presently, the SUV continues to cater to India’s rising demand for compact SUVs.

How many variants of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza are available?

The Brezza is available in four primary variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ with the automatic transmission option available only on select trims. Additionally, Maruti offers the CNG variant which caters to fuel-conscious buyers. The Brezza is available in seven colour choices for buyers to pick from.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

The Brezza comes equipped with modern features including a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 360-degree camera for easier parking, wireless charging and cruise control. The SUV also boasts automatic climate control, a head-up display, an electric sunroof and a leather-wrapped steering wheel in higher variants. Safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ESP and hill hold assist functions are standard across all trims while the top variants offer six airbags, a rear-view camera, rear wiper and defogger, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror and seatbelt height adjustment.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine producing 102 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm on the petrol variant. On the bi-fuel variant, the engine makes 99 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm on petrol mode. In CNG mode, this engine produces 86 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 1211 Nm torque at 4,200 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters for added control. The CNG variant is powered by the same engine, producing slightly lower power output but enhancing fuel efficiency. There is also a smart hybrid setup on offer on some variants of the Brezza.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

The Brezza offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.4 kmpl on the LXi MT and VXi MT variants. The rest of the variants return 19.8 kmpl. The fuel efficiency of the CNG variant is claimed to be 25.5 km/kg making it an economical choice for daily commuting.

How much ground clearance and boot space does the Maruti Suzuki Brezza get?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza boasts a ground clearance of 198 mm, ensuring that it can tackle rough roads and speed bumps comfortably. The boot space stands at 328 litres which can be expanded by folding down the rear seats.

What is the seating capacity of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

The Brezza is a five-door SUV designed to comfortably accommodate five passengers with decent legroom and headroom.

What is the safety rating of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has not yet been officially crash-tested by NCAP but it is built on Maruti’s TECT platform which improves structural safety. Equipped with features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and hill-hold control. Higher variants come with six airbags, rear-view cameras and additional safety aids to further enhance passenger protection.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Brezza rival in its segment?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes with other popular subcompact SUVs of the segment such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300. Its reputation for reliability, fuel efficiency and extensive feature set make it a strong choice in this highly competitive segment.