Maruti Suzuki Brezza Front Right Side
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Brezza

Launched in Jun 2022

4.0
100 Reviews
₹8.34 - 14.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Brezza Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1493.0 cc

Brezza: 1462.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.69 kmpl

Brezza: 17.38 - 25.51 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 107.32 bhp

Brezza: 87.0 - 102.0 bhp

View all Brezza Specs and Features

About Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Latest Update

  • Volkswagen Tera, challenging Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza & Hyundai Venue spied testing. Everything you should know
  • Auto recap, Feb 15: Mahindra XEV 9e & BE6 bookings begin, Maruti Brezza price hiked, Honda CBR650R deliveries start

    • Introduction:

     ...Read More
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza price starts at ₹ 8.34 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki ...Read More
    15 Variants Available
    LXi₹8.34 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    LXi S-CNG₹9.29 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi₹9.7 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi S-CNG₹10.64 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Vxi AT₹11.1 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi₹11.14 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Zxi Dual Tone₹11.3 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start: -
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi S-CNG₹12.1 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone₹12.26 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXI AT₹12.54 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi Plus₹12.58 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Zxi AT Dual Tone₹12.71 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Zxi Plus Dual Tone₹12.74 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXi Plus AT₹13.98 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone₹14.14 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Brochure

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Fresh new looksImpressive feature listReliable drive performance

    Cons

    AT remains rather unenthusiasticPricier than most rivals

    Once upon a time, Maruti Suzuki had this bright idea of developing and offering a sub-four-meter vehicle which had pronounced visual SUV traits. Showcased at the bi-annual Auto Expo, the product became an instant hit and despite the fact that Vitara Brezza at the time was only offered with a diesel engine option, the reception to it was phenomenal. Vitara Brezza is often credited as the sub-compact SUV that really ignited the barrage of newer entrants into the Indian car market, most notably Tata Nexon in 2017, Hyundai Venue in 2019 and Kia Sonet in 2020. Time though is kind to no one and while Maruti Suzuki has sold over seven lakh units of Vitara Brezza, the absolute dominance has taken a hit.

    To consolidate on its numbers and beat back challenge from newer rivals, Maruti Suzuki has now launched the updated Brezza minus the ‘Vitara’ name and complete with massive visual updates to the body and significant number of feature additions on the inside. Mechanically, nothing much has changed post the 2020 transplant to the 1.5-litre petrol motor although the auto transmission unit has been upgraded.

    READ MORE

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Images

    23 images
    View All Brezza Images

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Pearl arctic white
    Exuberant blue
    Pearl midnight black
    Brave khaki
    Magma grey
    Sizzling red
    Splendid silver

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsNo
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeCompact SUV
    Keyless EntryNo
    Mileage25.51 kmpl
    Engine1462 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    SunroofNo
    View all Brezza specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Syros
    Tata Nexon CNG
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Venue
    Skoda Kylaq
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    Toyota Rumion
    Citroen Basalt
    ₹8.34 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    ₹9 Lakhs*
    ₹8.9 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹7.94 Lakhs*
    ₹7.89 Lakhs*
    ₹12.15 Lakhs*
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.4
    100 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    177 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    48 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    111 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    47 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    129 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    170 Nm
    Torque
    230 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    178 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    208 mm
    Ground Clearance
    189 mm
    Ground Clearance
    208 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Ground Clearance
    189 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4420 mm
    Length
    4352 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1680 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1619 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1783 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Boot Space
    328 litres
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    321 litres
    Boot Space
    364 litres
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    446 litres
    Boot Space
    311 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    470 litres
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingBrezza vs NexonBrezza vs SyrosBrezza vs Nexon CNGBrezza vs XUV 3XOBrezza vs VenueBrezza vs KylaqBrezza vs Venue N LineBrezza vs RumionBrezza vs Basalt
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Brezza's petrol variant is 17.38 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi comes with a 48 litres fuel tank.
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    17.38 kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Videos

    Skoda’s upcoming Nexon, Brezza rival: What to expect?
    4 Mar 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG to launch soon: Key things expected
    14 Nov 2022
    Maruti Suzuki has plans for Brezza CNG, hints carmaker
    8 Jul 2022
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Jul 2022

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    View all Maruti Suzuki Cars
    View all Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza EMI

    EMI ₹14800.61/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza User Reviews & Ratings

    4.01
    100 Ratings & Reviews
    Write a Review
    Perfect for Long Drives
    I took Brezza on a road trip, and it didn’t disappoint. The driving was smooth, and the car felt stable throughout. The seats were comfortable for long hours, and the AC worked great even on hot days. Fantastic car for long drives!By: Kavya Anand (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Economical SUV
    Brezza’s mileage is excellent, especially for an SUV. It’s fuel-efficient and doesn’t cost a lot to maintain. For someone looking for a budget-friendly compact SUV, this is a great choice.By: Rajveer Rathore (Jan 31, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best looking
    The Maruti Suzuki 1000 cc is known for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and low maintenance costs, making it a popular choice for urban commuting. By: Sandeep Singh (Jan 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Impressive Design
    Brezza’s design is impressive! The bold front grille and sleek headlamps give it a modern and sporty look. The interiors are simple but practical. It’s a great combination of style and comfort for a compact SUV.By: Tanvi Deshmukh (Jan 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Solid on Highways
    Took the Brezza for a long highway trip, and it was such a pleasant experience. The car stayed stable even at higher speeds, and the fuel efficiency was impressive. Maruti has done a great job with this one, especially for highway lovers.By: Aditya Mehta (Jan 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Awesome Color Options
    The color options for Brezza are awesome There's so many to choose from, and they all look great. Maruti really added that extra flair with the colors, makes the car look even more stylish. Loving my choice, it looks so good on the roadBy: Aaron D Souza (Jan 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Effortless Parking
    Parking this car is effortless The reverse parking camera and sensors make it so easy, even in tight spots. Maruti really made sure the Brezza is user-friendly for city driving. No more parking stress, it's just perfect for daily useBy: Sarah Fernandes (Jan 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Easy Handling
    Handling this car is super easy The steering is light and responsive, making every turn smooth. Maruti really worked on making Brezza user-friendly, it's perfect for all kinds of drivers. Makes every drive so enjoyable and stress-freeBy: Stephen Rebello (Dec 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for City Drives
    Maruti Brezza is perfect for city driving It's compact yet spacious, and the handling is so smooth. Zipping through traffic is a breeze with this car. Maruti really made sure it's ideal for urban roads, couldn't ask for a better carBy: Shoaib Rizvi (Dec 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Superb Music System
    The music system in Brezza is just fantastic The sound quality is crystal clear, and the bass is perfect. Makes every drive so enjoyable, jamming to my favorite tunes. Maruti really added that extra fun element to this car, loving itBy: Ruth Menezes (Dec 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Compact SUV Cars
    Compact SUV Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    CNG Cars
    Upcoming Compact SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
