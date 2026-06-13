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Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Front Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Front Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Front Right Side 1
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Front View
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Front View 1
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Specifications

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.26 - 13.01 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Specs

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] comes in eleven petrol variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 17.80 - 25.51 ...Read More