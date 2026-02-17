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MARUTI SUZUKI Brezza [2022-2026] Mileage

₹8.26 - 13.01 Lakhs*
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Latest Updates on Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Fuel Wise Mileage

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is equipped with a 48-litre fuel tank. The 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.38 kmpl with the manual and 19.8 kmpl with the automatic. The CNG version, available with a manual gearbox, offers 25.51 km/kg. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. The CNG variant is best suited for daily commuting, while the petrol automatic offers convenience and adequate performance for enthusiasts.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 17.8 kmpl. The Manual CNG variant has a mileage of 25.51 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 19.8 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual17.8 kmpl
CNGManual25.51 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic19.8 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Variants Wise Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] price starts at ₹ 8.26 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] comes in 15 variants. Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026]'s top variant is Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone.
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Petrol
CNG
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Manual
15 Variants Available
Brezza [2022-2026] LXi
17.8 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.26 Lakhs*
Brezza [2022-2026] LXi S-CNG
25.51 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹9.17 Lakhs*
Brezza [2022-2026] VXi
17.8 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.26 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.54 - 14.88 Lakhs
+3
Mileage: 18.06-21.2 kmpl
Brezza [2022-2026]vsXUV 3XO
Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.3 - 13.42 Lakhs
+3
Mileage: 17.44 kmpl
Brezza [2022-2026]vsNexon CNG
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7.37 - 14.22 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 17.01-24.08 kmpl
Brezza [2022-2026]vsNexon
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera

Volkswagen Tera

9 - 15 Lakhs
 
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Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 19.05-19.68 kmpl
Brezza [2022-2026]vsKylaq
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
Mileage: 18.74-20 kmpl
Brezza [2022-2026]vsVenue N Line

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

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