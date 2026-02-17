Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] price starts at ₹ 8.26 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] comes in 15 variants. Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026]'s top variant is Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone.