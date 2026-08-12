Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/22
DISCONTINUED

MARUTI SUZUKI Brezza [2022-2026]

₹8.26 - 13.01 Lakhs*
4Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Videos
Photos
Shorts
Colours
Variants

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a five-seater sub-compact SUV that was first launched in 2016 as the Vitara Brezza. After dropping the Vitara moniker and putting on subsequent updates, the Brezza grabbed a 30 per cent market share of the compact SUV segment in February 2024. The Brezza brings a fuel-efficient, value-for-money package that is offered in both petrol and CNG powertrains and comes well-equipped with a broad range of features that enhance safety and practicality.

In February 2025, Maruti Suzuki updated the SUV with new safety features, resulting in a price hike for the lower to mid-end variants. The Brezza now comes with six airbags as standard, alongside height-adjustable seatbelts and more.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Latest Price (Ex-Showroom)

The Brezza is available in ten distinct variants under four broad trims - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The LXi and the VXi with the manual gearbox option are the only two trims that feature a purely petrol powertrain, while the higher variants get smart hybrid technology that relies on brake energy regeneration. The CNG unit is available solely with the five-speed manual transmission on all variants barring the ZXi+.

Variant TypeModel/TransmissionEx-Showroom Price (INR)
Petrol (Base)LXi (1.5L Manual) 8.26 Lakh
Petrol (Mid)VXi (1.5L Manual) 9.26 Lakh
Petrol (Top Hybrid)ZXi Plus (1.5L Smart Hybrid-Manual) 11.51 Lakh
Automatic (Base)VXi AT (1.5L Smart Hybrid-Automatic) 10.60 Lakh
Automatic (Top)ZXi Plus AT Dual Tone (1.5L Smart Hybrid-Automatic) 13.01 Lakh
CNG (Base)LXi S-CNG (1.5L Manual) 9.17 Lakh
CNG (Top)ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone (1.5L Manual) 11.46 Lakh

Safety, Updates, and Crash Test Rating (EEAT Focus)

In a significant move focusing on occupant safety, Maruti Suzuki updated the Brezza in February 2025 to include a comprehensive safety package across the entire variant lineup.

Safety FeatureDetail
AirbagsSix Airbags Standard (Dual Front, Front Side, and Curtain) across all LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus variants.
Global NCAP Rating4 Stars for Adult Occupant Protection (Rating applies to the previous-gen Vitara Brezza tested in 2018).
Standard TechElectronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors, and 3-point ELR seatbelts for all five occupants.
Advanced TechHead-Up Display (HUD) and 360-Degree Surround View Camera (in ZXi+ variants).

Launch Date

The Maruti Brezza was first launched in 2016 as the Vitara Brezza and it received a facelift in 2020. Two years later, it shed the Vitara name and was relaunched as the Brezza with a range of feature and cosmetic upgrades. The SUV was updated in February 2025 with new standard safety features such as six airbags, 3-point ELR rear-centre seatbelts, height-adjustable front seatbelts, rear armrest with cupholders, and adjustable rear headrests.

Engine Specifications and Class-Leading Fuel Efficiency

The Brezza is powered by the proven 1.5-litre K15C Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. The higher ZXi and ZXi Plus trims feature the Progressive Smart Hybrid technology (SHVS), which aids in fuel efficiency through idle start-stop and torque assist functions.

Engine Performance

Powertrain/FuelMax PowerMax TorqueTransmission Options
1.5L Petrol (Pure/Hybrid)103 bhp @ 6,000 rpm137 Nm @ 4,400 rpm5-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatic (Torque Converter)
1.5L S-CNG87 bhp @ 5,500 rpm121.5 Nm @ 4,200 rpm5-speed Manual Only

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Certified Mileage)

The ARAI-claimed mileage ranges from 17.38 kmpl to 25.51 km/kg. The pure petrol unit claims to make 17.38 kmpl, while the petrol-hybrid with the manual gearbox pushes 19.89 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki says that the hybrid-automatic duo gives 19.80 kmpl while the CNG variant is claimed to make 25.51 km/kg.

Powertrain/TransmissionARAI Mileage
1.5L Petrol Manual (Non-Hybrid)17.38 kmpl
1.5L Smart Hybrid Manual19.89 kmpl
1.5L Smart Hybrid Automatic19.80 kmpl
1.5L S-CNG Manual25.51 km/kg

Key Features and Variants Overview

The Brezza is well-equipped with modern technology and comfort features across its range, making it a compelling value-for-money proposition in the compact SUV space.

Feature CategoryFeatures Available (ZXi & ZXi Plus Trims)
Infotainment9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Arkamys Surround Sense Audio, Suzuki Connect.
Premium ComfortElectric Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Rear AC Vents, Cruise Control.
Driver AssistanceHead-Up Display (HUD), 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Height-Adjustable Driver’s Seat, Front Centre Armrest with Storage.
DimensionsLength: 3,995 mm, Width: 1,790 mm, Height: 1,685 mm, Boot Space: 328 litres.

Colour Options

The SUV is offered in a choice of seven monotone colours, with dual-tone colour schemes available on the ZXi and ZXi Plus trims (e.g., Sizzling Red with a Black roof).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rivals

The Maruti Brezza competes directly in the highly competitive sub-four metre SUV segment against key rivals:

  • Tata Nexon
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Kia Sonet
  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Brezza FAQs

Is Vitara Brezza 5 or 7 seater?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is strictly a 5-seater sub-compact SUV. There is no 7-seater variant available.

Is Brezza good for daily use?

Yes, it is highly rated for daily use. It is praised for its city-friendly size, high reliability, low maintenance costs, and excellent fuel efficiency (especially the CNG and Smart Hybrid models).

Why do people prefer Brezza?

Buyers often prefer the Brezza because of its proven reliability, extensive Maruti service network, commanding SUV design, competitive feature list, and high resale value.

What is the weakness of Brezza?

Key weaknesses are the unenthusiastic automatic transmission (conventional AT), a slightly high price for top variants compared to direct rivals, and the 1.5L engine's performance lacking mid-range punch.

What is better than the Brezza car?

Strong alternatives include the Tata Nexon (safety), Hyundai Venue (turbo engine options), and Mahindra XUV 3XO (power and premium features). The "better" choice depends on your specific priority

.

Why did Brezza fail?

The Brezza has not failed. It is one of India's most successful SUVs and held a significant market share (around 30%) in the compact SUV segment in early 2024.

What is the difference between Brezza and Grand Vitara?

The Brezza is a sub-4 meter Compact SUV, while the Grand Vitara is a larger Mid-size SUV (over 4 meters). The Grand Vitara offers more cabin space, Strong Hybrid technology for better mileage, a panoramic sunroof, and an optional All-Wheel Drive system.

Is Brezza better than Creta?

They are in different segments. The Brezza is a compact SUV, while the Hyundai Creta is a larger, more premium Mid-size SUV. The Creta offers more power and a bigger boot. The Brezza is better if you prioritise a lower initial cost and better fuel efficiency.

Which is better, Brezza or Venue?

Both are direct rivals. The Brezza is favoured for its classic SUV stance and peace of mind from Maruti's service network. The Hyundai Venue often wins on engine refinement, offering a popular turbo-petrol option and sharp features.

Which is better, Brezza or Swift Dzire?

The Brezza is better for high ground clearance (198mm vs 163mm), road presence, and a more powerful 1.5L engine. The Dzire (a compact sedan) is better for significantly higher fuel economy and offers a slightly larger boot (382L vs Brezza's 328L).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Alternatives

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.3 - 13.42 Lakhs
Brezza [2022-2026]vsNexon CNG
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Brezza [2022-2026]vsBrezza
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera

Volkswagen Tera

9 - 15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7.4 - 14.4 Lakhs
Brezza [2022-2026]vsNexon
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.54 - 14.88 Lakhs
Brezza [2022-2026]vsXUV 3XO
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
Brezza [2022-2026]vsKylaq

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1462 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.8 - 25.51 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    87 - 102 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    328 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    121.5 - 136.8 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Brezza [2022-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Videos

  • Quick Shorts
  • Full Videos
New Maruti Brezza Facelift: Rear Seat Check
Play Icon

New Maruti Brezza Facelift: Rear Seat Check

Top 7 changes on Maruti Brezza facelift
Play Icon

Top 7 changes on Maruti Brezza facelift

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Variants

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] price starts at ₹ 8.26 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] comes in 15 variants. Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026]'s top variant is Zxi Plus AT Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
15 Variants Available
Brezza [2022-2026] LXi
₹8.26 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Brezza [2022-2026] LXi S-CNG
₹9.17 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
Brezza [2022-2026] VXi
₹9.26 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil the revamped Brezza, aiming to enhance the current model's popularity.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki adapts to premium features to regain market share after losing ground to Tata and Mahindra.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales surged nearly 25% in June, driven by Maruti Suzuki, Tata, and Mahindra, despite challenges from fuel prices and geopolitical tensions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Maruti Suzuki achieved a significant market share rebound in May 2026, boosting passenger vehicle sales especially in rural areas.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 May 2026
Maruti Suzuki achieved a record 2.84 crore vehicle services in FY26, emphasizing customer trust and expanding service networks.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Brezza [2022-2026].
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026]
Tata Nexon CNG
VS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026]Select model
Tata Nexon CNGSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026]
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] image
Rs. 8.26 LakhsOnwards-102 bhp139 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6--328 litres3995 mm1790 mm1685 mm-
Tata Nexon CNGTata Nexon CNG imageRs. 8.3 LakhsOnwards
4.6146
99 bhp170 NmManualCompact SUV6-208 mm321 litres3995 mm1804 mm1620 mm-Brezza [2022-2026]VSNexon CNG
Maruti Suzuki BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Brezza imageRs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
4.3499
102 bhp139 NmManualSUV6---3995 mm1790 mm1685 mm-Brezza [2022-2026]VSBrezza
Tata NexonTata Nexon imageRs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
4.3922
118 bhp170 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6
5/5
208 mm-3995 mm1804 mm1620 mm-Brezza [2022-2026]VSNexon
Mahindra XUV 3XOMahindra XUV 3XO imageRs. 7.54 LakhsOnwards
4.4733
129 bhp230 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6-201 mm364 litres3990 mm1821 mm1647 mm5.3 metresBrezza [2022-2026]VSXUV 3XO
Skoda KylaqSkoda Kylaq imageRs. 7.59 LakhsOnwards
4.6123
114 bhp178 NmManualCompact SUV6-189 mm446 litres3995 mm1783 mm1619 mm-Brezza [2022-2026]VSKylaq

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Expert Review

Pros

Fresh new looksImpressive feature listReliable drive performance

Cons

AT remains rather unenthusiasticPricier than most rivals

Once upon a time, Maruti Suzuki had this bright idea of developing and offering a sub-four-meter vehicle which had pronounced visual SUV traits. Showcased at the bi-annual Auto Expo, the product became an instant hit and despite the fact that Vitara Brezza at the time was only offered with a diesel engine option, the reception to it was phenomenal. Vitara Brezza is often credited as the sub-compact SUV that really ignited the barrage of newer entrants into the Indian car market, most notably Tata Nexon in 2017, Hyundai Venue in 2019 and Kia Sonet in 2020. Time though is kind to no one and while Maruti Suzuki has sold over seven lakh units of Vitara Brezza, the absolute dominance has taken a hit.

So does the once ageing veteran on the field now have enough firepower in the third innings of the match to lash out at and against rivals? With over 46,000 bookings and counting, it is a sure-footed start but much would depend on its real world strengths than on past laurels.

Here's the full first-drive review of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza exterior highlights:

The Vitara Brezza had started looking rather jaded in the ever-evolving segment of sub-compact SUVs. Part of the reason for this may fall on just how common the vehicle model is on Indian roads. The other part is the influx of newer, younger looking vehicles, some more stylish than others.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the same dimensions as the outgoing Vitara Brezza.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the same dimensions as the outgoing Vitara Brezza.

The latest Brezza though does a darn good job of playing the style game though and in its latest version, looks much younger than before. The visual updates are mostly cosmetic but the skillful touch with which the changes have been made give the model a simpler and cleaner - and yet appealing - look from all sides.

While the erstwhile Vitara Brezza looked rather sober, the newest Brezza clearly has the the stylized curves assimilated well with the overall SUV-ish profile of the body. Whether it is the flowing DRLs on the twin-pod projector head light units or the single-chunk chrome bar or the grille in gunmetal finish, the face of the model is now sportier than ever before.

A look at the front profile of Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
A look at the front profile of Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

From the side, Brezza goes the extra distance in underlining its SUV-ish credentials with a large black cladding around the wheel arches flowing prominently across the bottom of the two doors. Depending on personal preferences, this may appear machismo-like or an exercise in excess. But the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels sure looks really appealing and could corner attention all on their own.

But it is the rear that has been the best done in terms of design and looks the most contemporary. The solid chrome badge with the ‘Brezza’ embossing on the boot door has been done away with for a cleaner profile with the same model name lettering now as individual characters on top of the registration plate. The LED tail light design has also been completely changed and is now sleeker than ever before.

A look at the rear profile of Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
A look at the rear profile of Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Overall, the newest Brezza is the best-designed model ever from Maruti Suzuki, a company that hasn't always had the best-looking models and has previously relied on appearances gaining acceptance through mass adoption and through passage of time. Remember Swift when it was first launched, or the Ritz? The 2022 Brezza though hits the nail on the head with its visual appeal echoing its fresher intent.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza cabin highlights:

Open the doors and the cabin has much new to offer as well but unlike the exterior profile, not every update here is quite radical or even revolutionary. First things first, the Brezza is now the first car from the Maruti Suzuki stable to offer an electric sunroof. Customer preference for this feature addition has finally, phew, made Maruti take the dive although personally, I still don't see much point of a glass roof in Indian conditions.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Sticking with what's new, there's now ambient lighting inside the Brezza, 360-degree camera, a nine-inch main infotainment display that the company calls SmartPlay Pro+, a pop-out Head-Up Display, wireless phone charging, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and support for over 40 features via Suzuki SmartConnect mobile application. Almost all of these features were also seen on the updated Baleno model launched earlier this year and now makes the Brezza vehemently competitive against its rivals, some of whom have always had the edge in terms of features offered. Do note though that like with all other car models, almost every single feature mentioned above is available only in the top-of-the-line variant.

The Head-up Display inside the Brezza has been carried forward from the Baleno and is a unique feature offering in the segment.
The Head-up Display inside the Brezza has been carried forward from the Baleno and is a unique feature offering in the segment.

But apart from the technology and features incorporated, the Brezza now also offers some cosmetic updates in the cabin in the form of layered dashboard with silver accents, more silver accents on the doors and more foam cushioning on the fabric seats. Space is still quite decent inside with rear passengers getting adequate amount of leg room, knee and shoulder room. There are rear AC vents and a charging point for convenience. Additionally, the top-end variants offer 60:40 rear-seat folding for customized cargo space. The boot as is still is at 328 litres, marginally less than the 350 litres inside Hyundai Venue.

One rather irritating encounter for us was how we had to slam the boot door shut every time we opened it for it to lock properly. This may be an issue on just our test model but we aren't entirely sure. Either way, this deserved a mention as it can be quite irritating to think the boot is shut and then for the door ajar alarm to sound once one gets the Brezza going.

But how well does the new Brezza get going?

Maruti Suzuki Brezza drive highlights:

Mechanically, not much has changed inside the new Brezza with Maruti coming out with a re-tuned 1.5-litre K-Series petrol motor which now has a mild-hybrid technology to marginally increase fuel efficiency figures.

The five-speed manual transmission unit has been carried forward but the four-speed automatic unit gets replaced by a six-speed torque convertor AT set up. If you opt for the manual transmission, there's not much new to look forward to and the Brezza retains its strong drive traits for the most parts. The gear box isn't the slickest but is still satiating enough to cater to most drive styles, Throttle inputs get the required response from the motor under the hood and the Brezza continues to build power and momentum in a mature fashion. Over the 3,000 RPM mark, there is a sense of urgency and the car assumes a more spirited stance. What this effectively means is that while Brezza continues to remain composed within city limits, it can be a responsive companion on highways with only marginal planning needed to make frequent overtaking moves.

With a mature drive tuning, Brezza remains a familiar Maruti in its manual gearbox offering.
With a mature drive tuning, Brezza remains a familiar Maruti in its manual gearbox offering.

The suspension too remains a good ally with the Brezza typically unafraid to be thrown into, over and around road aberrations. High-speed cornering still effects some degree of body roll but the relatively well-weighted steering wheel is par for the course.

But while the manual gearbox compliments the engine well and makes for a pleasant or excitable drive depending on your mood rather than its own capability, the six-speed AT is just about satisfactory. It isn't anywhere close to as fluid as the DCT on the Venue or as mature as a CVT but is still a few steps ahead of the previous set up that was being offered. One can of course make use of the paddle shifters to slot the required number but even then, the Brezza AT is just about par for the course.

The AT inside Brezza has been updated and while it is satisfactory for daily city commutes, it is also rather mundane for those looking at a more eager drive experience.
The AT inside Brezza has been updated and while it is satisfactory for daily city commutes, it is also rather mundane for those looking at a more eager drive experience.

If you are someone who would be driving the car within city limits for most parts, there is no denouncing the convenience of having an auto gearbox. But for those who have experienced a DCT or CVT on highways would surely come out rather unimpressed from the auto unit in the Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza verdict:

Maruti Suzuki has recognized the fact that the crown over Brezza's head may remain intact but may not have gleamed as much as it did back in yesteryears. The competition is massively stiff and most rivals are quite worthy in their own right. What is heartening to see though is that Maruti has not just relied on Brezza's strengths in the latest update but catered to evolved expectations in the segment as well. In this sense alone, the visual updates and feature additions are the two biggest strengths of 2022 Brezza.

The tweaked petrol motor too is still rather familiar and has a no-fuss nature about it. But it loses out on tax benefits that 1.2-litre engines or below attract which means the overall price structure of the Brezza is on the higher side. The top-variant is at 13.80 lakh (ex showroom) which makes it pricier than even the top-end diesel variants of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. From playing the pricing game to now playing the feature game, Maruti has come a fair distance and is underlining the value proposition offered with the variant-wise pricing structure. How will the market respond? Time will tell.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Images

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Colours

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Pearl Arctic White
Exuberant Blue
Pearl Midnight Black
Brave Khaki
Magma Grey
Sizzling Red
Splendid Silver
Pearl arctic white

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Related News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
12 Aug 2026
The deliveries of the Brezza facelift have now started.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift deliveries begin
29 Jul 2026
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four major grade options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.
If I were buying new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, this is the variant I would pick
28 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a major powertrain upgrade in the form of a new turbocharged petrol engine, borrowed from Maruti Suzuki Fronx, ramping up its competitiveness against Tata Nexon.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Base and top turbo-petrol variants EMI comparison
27 Jul 2026
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be sold in four trims with a broad spread of comfort and safety features.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift variants, features and engine options explained
27 Jul 2026
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Related News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power87-102 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
Max Torque121.5-136.8 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage17.80 kmpl
Engine1462 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Brezza [2022-2026] specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026]'s petrol variant is 17.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026] LXi comes with a 48 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
LXi
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.8 kmpl

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Popular Compact Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

8 - 14 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
JSW Jetour T2

JSW Jetour T2

15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Kia New Sonet

Kia New Sonet

8 - 16 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Vision X

Mahindra Vision X

11 - 18 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

63.5 Lakhs
AMG GLA35 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Compact Suv Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsMaruti Suzuki Brezza [2022-2026]