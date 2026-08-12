The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a five-seater sub-compact SUV that was first launched in 2016 as the Vitara Brezza. After dropping the Vitara moniker and putting on subsequent updates, the Brezza grabbed a 30 per cent market share of the compact SUV segment in February 2024. The Brezza brings a fuel-efficient, value-for-money package that is offered in both petrol and CNG powertrains and comes well-equipped with a broad range of features that enhance safety and practicality.

In February 2025, Maruti Suzuki updated the SUV with new safety features, resulting in a price hike for the lower to mid-end variants. The Brezza now comes with six airbags as standard, alongside height-adjustable seatbelts and more.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Latest Price (Ex-Showroom)

The Brezza is available in ten distinct variants under four broad trims - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The LXi and the VXi with the manual gearbox option are the only two trims that feature a purely petrol powertrain, while the higher variants get smart hybrid technology that relies on brake energy regeneration. The CNG unit is available solely with the five-speed manual transmission on all variants barring the ZXi+.

Variant Type Model/Transmission Ex-Showroom Price (INR) Petrol (Base) LXi (1.5L Manual) ₹ 8.26 Lakh Petrol (Mid) VXi (1.5L Manual) ₹ 9.26 Lakh Petrol (Top Hybrid) ZXi Plus (1.5L Smart Hybrid-Manual) ₹ 11.51 Lakh Automatic (Base) VXi AT (1.5L Smart Hybrid-Automatic) ₹ 10.60 Lakh Automatic (Top) ZXi Plus AT Dual Tone (1.5L Smart Hybrid-Automatic) ₹ 13.01 Lakh CNG (Base) LXi S-CNG (1.5L Manual) ₹ 9.17 Lakh CNG (Top) ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone (1.5L Manual) ₹ 11.46 Lakh

Safety, Updates, and Crash Test Rating (EEAT Focus)

In a significant move focusing on occupant safety, Maruti Suzuki updated the Brezza in February 2025 to include a comprehensive safety package across the entire variant lineup.

Safety Feature Detail Airbags Six Airbags Standard (Dual Front, Front Side, and Curtain) across all LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus variants. Global NCAP Rating 4 Stars for Adult Occupant Protection (Rating applies to the previous-gen Vitara Brezza tested in 2018). Standard Tech Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors, and 3-point ELR seatbelts for all five occupants. Advanced Tech Head-Up Display (HUD) and 360-Degree Surround View Camera (in ZXi+ variants).

Launch Date

The Maruti Brezza was first launched in 2016 as the Vitara Brezza and it received a facelift in 2020. Two years later, it shed the Vitara name and was relaunched as the Brezza with a range of feature and cosmetic upgrades. The SUV was updated in February 2025 with new standard safety features such as six airbags, 3-point ELR rear-centre seatbelts, height-adjustable front seatbelts, rear armrest with cupholders, and adjustable rear headrests.

Engine Specifications and Class-Leading Fuel Efficiency

The Brezza is powered by the proven 1.5-litre K15C Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. The higher ZXi and ZXi Plus trims feature the Progressive Smart Hybrid technology (SHVS), which aids in fuel efficiency through idle start-stop and torque assist functions.

Engine Performance

Powertrain/Fuel Max Power Max Torque Transmission Options 1.5L Petrol (Pure/Hybrid) 103 bhp @ 6,000 rpm 137 Nm @ 4,400 rpm 5-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatic (Torque Converter) 1.5L S-CNG 87 bhp @ 5,500 rpm 121.5 Nm @ 4,200 rpm 5-speed Manual Only

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Certified Mileage)

The ARAI-claimed mileage ranges from 17.38 kmpl to 25.51 km/kg. The pure petrol unit claims to make 17.38 kmpl, while the petrol-hybrid with the manual gearbox pushes 19.89 kmpl. Maruti Suzuki says that the hybrid-automatic duo gives 19.80 kmpl while the CNG variant is claimed to make 25.51 km/kg.

Powertrain/Transmission ARAI Mileage 1.5L Petrol Manual (Non-Hybrid) 17.38 kmpl 1.5L Smart Hybrid Manual 19.89 kmpl 1.5L Smart Hybrid Automatic 19.80 kmpl 1.5L S-CNG Manual 25.51 km/kg

Key Features and Variants Overview

The Brezza is well-equipped with modern technology and comfort features across its range, making it a compelling value-for-money proposition in the compact SUV space.

Feature Category Features Available (ZXi & ZXi Plus Trims) Infotainment 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Arkamys Surround Sense Audio, Suzuki Connect. Premium Comfort Electric Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Rear AC Vents, Cruise Control. Driver Assistance Head-Up Display (HUD), 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Height-Adjustable Driver’s Seat, Front Centre Armrest with Storage. Dimensions Length: 3,995 mm, Width: 1,790 mm, Height: 1,685 mm, Boot Space: 328 litres.

Colour Options

The SUV is offered in a choice of seven monotone colours, with dual-tone colour schemes available on the ZXi and ZXi Plus trims (e.g., Sizzling Red with a Black roof).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rivals

The Maruti Brezza competes directly in the highly competitive sub-four metre SUV segment against key rivals:

Tata Nexon

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Hyundai Venue

Kia Sonet

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Brezza FAQs

Is Vitara Brezza 5 or 7 seater?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is strictly a 5-seater sub-compact SUV. There is no 7-seater variant available.

Is Brezza good for daily use?

Yes, it is highly rated for daily use. It is praised for its city-friendly size, high reliability, low maintenance costs, and excellent fuel efficiency (especially the CNG and Smart Hybrid models).

Why do people prefer Brezza?

Buyers often prefer the Brezza because of its proven reliability, extensive Maruti service network, commanding SUV design, competitive feature list, and high resale value.

What is the weakness of Brezza?

Key weaknesses are the unenthusiastic automatic transmission (conventional AT), a slightly high price for top variants compared to direct rivals, and the 1.5L engine's performance lacking mid-range punch.

What is better than the Brezza car?

Strong alternatives include the Tata Nexon (safety), Hyundai Venue (turbo engine options), and Mahindra XUV 3XO (power and premium features). The "better" choice depends on your specific priority

.

Why did Brezza fail?

The Brezza has not failed. It is one of India's most successful SUVs and held a significant market share (around 30%) in the compact SUV segment in early 2024.

What is the difference between Brezza and Grand Vitara?

The Brezza is a sub-4 meter Compact SUV, while the Grand Vitara is a larger Mid-size SUV (over 4 meters). The Grand Vitara offers more cabin space, Strong Hybrid technology for better mileage, a panoramic sunroof, and an optional All-Wheel Drive system.

Is Brezza better than Creta?

They are in different segments. The Brezza is a compact SUV, while the Hyundai Creta is a larger, more premium Mid-size SUV. The Creta offers more power and a bigger boot. The Brezza is better if you prioritise a lower initial cost and better fuel efficiency.

Which is better, Brezza or Venue?

Both are direct rivals. The Brezza is favoured for its classic SUV stance and peace of mind from Maruti's service network. The Hyundai Venue often wins on engine refinement, offering a popular turbo-petrol option and sharp features.

Which is better, Brezza or Swift Dzire?

The Brezza is better for high ground clearance (198mm vs 163mm), road presence, and a more powerful 1.5L engine. The Dzire (a compact sedan) is better for significantly higher fuel economy and offers a slightly larger boot (382L vs Brezza's 328L).