Home
New Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
On Road Price in Sihor
Variant wise price
Offers
EMI
Specifications
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Facelift
On Road Price in Sihor
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Facelift
On Road Price in Sihor
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Sihor are not available.
Sihor
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Facelift
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2
₹7.24 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹6,35,000
RTO
₹51,100
Insurance
₹37,393
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Sihor
₹7,23,993
EMI@15,561/mo
Check EMI
6 offers Available
Check latest Offers
Delta 1.2
₹8.16 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Delta 1.2 AT
₹8.71 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Zeta 1.2
₹9.18 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Offers
Delhi
On Nexa Baleno :- Benefits up to Rs. 10,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sigma12 & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Nexa Baleno :- Benefits up to Rs. 15,000. *T&C ...
Applicable on sigma12 & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Nexa Baleno :- Benefits up to Rs. 10,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sigma12 & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Facelift
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Sigma 1.2
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
21.01 kmpl
Driving Range
777.37 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
