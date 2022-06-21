Home > New Cars > Maruti Suzuki > Baleno Facelift > Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift On Road Price in Hyderabad

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift On Road Price

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Price List, Specifications and Features

Sigma 1.2

1197 cc | 82 bhp | 865 kg |

₹ 7.41 Lakhs
635,000
77,200
27,972
740,672
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
21.01 kmpl
Driving Range
777.37 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel Rims
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Width
1745 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1510 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Kerb Weight
865 kg
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
339 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Doors
5 Doors
Rks Motor

Head Office 6-3-905, Saboo Towers,rajbahvan Road Somajiguda,hyderabad,, Hyderabad, Telangana 500082
Gem Motors India

Survey No 64, Kondapur,hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081
Varun Motors Banjara Hills

Road No: 2, Opp. Kbr Park,banjara Hills,hyderabad,, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034
Varun Motors

H, 4-51,lingampally Rd,tara Nagar,serilingampally,hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500019
