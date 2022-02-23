HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift On Road Price in Bilaspur-chhattisgarh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift On Road Price in Bilaspur-chhattisgarh

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Bilaspur-chhattisgarh are not available.Bilaspur-chhattisgarh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2
₹7.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,35,000
RTO
51,100
Insurance
37,393
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bilaspur-chhattisgarh
7,23,993
EMI@15,561/mo
Delta 1.2
₹8.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta 1.2 AT
₹8.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zeta 1.2
₹9.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Offers
Delhi
On Nexa Baleno :- Benefits up to Rs. 10,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sigma12 & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Nexa Baleno :- Benefits up to Rs. 10,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sigma12 & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Nexa Baleno :- Benefits up to Rs. 15,000. *T&C ...
Applicable on sigma12 & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Nexa Baleno :- Benefits up to Rs. 10,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sigma12 & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Nexa Baleno :- Benefits up to Rs. 10,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sigma12 & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
On Nexa Baleno :- Benefits up to Rs. 10,000.*T&C's...
Applicable on sigma12 & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Dec
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Sigma 1.2
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
21.01 kmpl
Driving Range
777.37 Km
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6

