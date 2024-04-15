Baleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Zeta 1.2 AT in Delhi is Rs. 9.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZetaBaleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Zeta 1.2 AT in Delhi is Rs. 9.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zeta 1.2 AT is 37 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Cabin-Boot Access and specs like: