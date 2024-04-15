Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta 1.2

4.5 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage21.01 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Baleno Zeta 1.2 Latest Updates

Baleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Zeta 1.2 in Delhi is Rs. 9.18 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zeta 1.2

  • Engine Type: 1.2L VVT
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 339 litres
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta 1.2 Price

    Zeta 1.2
    ₹9.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,09,000
    RTO
    64,540
    Insurance
    43,796
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,17,836
    EMI@19,728/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta 1.2 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    1.2L VVT
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    21.01 kmpl
    Driving Range
    777.37 Km
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Width
    1745 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1510 mm
    Wheelbase
    2520 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Kerb Weight
    880 kg
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    339 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta 1.2 EMI
    EMI17,755 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,26,052
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,26,052
    Interest Amount
    2,39,253
    Payable Amount
    10,65,305

    Sigma 1.2
    ₹7.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,35,000
    RTO
    51,100
    Insurance
    37,393
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,23,993
    EMI@15,561/mo
    Delta 1.2
    ₹8.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Delta 1.2 AT
    ₹8.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Zeta 1.2 AT
    ₹9.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Alpha 1.2
    ₹10.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Alpha 1.2 AT
    ₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
