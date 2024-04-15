Baleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Sigma 1.2 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Baleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Sigma 1.2 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sigma 1.2 is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L VVT Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 339 litres Mileage of Sigma 1.2 is 21.01 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less