Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Latest
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
On Road Price in Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Dealers
FAQs
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
On Road Price in Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)
4 out of 5
Share
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
View all Images
6/20
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
On Road Price in Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)
4 out of 5
Share
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Pratapgarh-(rajasthan) are not available.
Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma
₹6.86 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹5,97,690
RTO
₹52,022
Insurance
₹35,403
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)
₹6,85,615
EMI@14,737/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Delta
₹7.67 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Zeta
₹8.37 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Delta Dualjet
₹8.66 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View All Variants
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Sigma
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
777.37
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.01
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Maruti Suzuki Dealers in
Delhi
View All:
Maruti Suzuki
Dealers in India
No
Maruti Suzuki
Dealers Found in Delhi
View All: Maruti Suzuki Dealers in India
Maruti Suzuki Baleno FAQs
What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)?
What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)?
What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)?
What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)?
What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Top Model?
What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Top Model?
What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno?
What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)?
What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Pratapgarh-(rajasthan)?
Is Maruti Suzuki Baleno better than Ertiga?
What is the mileage of Maruti Suzuki Baleno?
Which model of Maruti Suzuki Baleno is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Maruti Suzuki Baleno?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Maruti Suzuki Baleno?
Latest Cars
Tata Tiago EV
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Trending Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
₹8.35 - 12.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Carens
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Upcoming Cars
Tata Altroz EV
₹12 - 15 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Hyundai Casper
₹4 - 7 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda New jazz
₹8 - 12 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
₹80 - 84 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details