Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price List, Specifications and Features

Baleno Sigma

1197 cc | 82 bhp | 865 kg

₹ 6.48 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
590,206
RTO
22,706
Insurance
35,135
On-Road Price
648,047
Specifications Features
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD
Mileage (ARAI)
21.01 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Driving Range
777.37 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
865 kg
Height
1510 mm
Width
1745 mm
Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
339 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Frequently asked Questions

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno Sigma in Bilaspur (HP) is Rs 648,047.

In Bilaspur (HP), the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno Sigma will be Rs 22,706.

The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno Sigma in Bilaspur (HP) is Rs 35,135.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Bilaspur (HP): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 590,206, RTO - Rs. 22,706, Insurance - Rs. 35,135, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. NA. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Bilaspur (HP) is Rs. 648,047.

The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Automatic, with an on-road price of Rs. 992,094 in Bilaspur (HP).

The on-road price of the top variant of Maruti Suzuki Baleno is Rs. 992,094. Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered in 9.0 variants - the base model is Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma and the top variant is Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Automatic which comes at a price tag of Rs. 992,094.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno on-road price in Bilaspur (HP) starts at Rs. 648,047 and goes up to Rs. 992,094. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.

EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in 13,140 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.

EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in 13,140 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Expert Review

4 out of 5
Baleno is sold by Maruti through its Nexa retail chain and the hatchback has decent drive dynamics within city limits and beyond. While headroom for tall passengers may be a concern, there is enough space in the cabin. It isn't the sharpest looking in its segment but the exterior profile has managed to gain favour among many. There is no diesel on offer.

