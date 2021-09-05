Marutisuzuki Baleno On Road Price
images
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price List, Specifications and Features
1197 cc | 82 bhp | 865 kg
EMI Option Available!
Frequently asked Questions
The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno Sigma in A&N Islands is Rs 641,512.
In A&N Islands, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno Sigma will be Rs 24,430.
The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno Sigma in A&N Islands is Rs 27,082.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in A&N Islands: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 590,000, RTO - Rs. 24,430, Insurance - Rs. 27,082, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 11,196. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in A&N Islands is Rs. 641,512.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Automatic, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,009,469 in A&N Islands.
The on-road price of the top variant of Maruti Suzuki Baleno is Rs. 1,009,469. Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered in 9.0 variants - the base model is Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma and the top variant is Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Automatic which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,009,469.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno on-road price in A&N Islands starts at Rs. 641,512 and goes up to Rs. 1,009,469. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in 13,008 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in 13,008 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.