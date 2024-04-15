Baleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Delta 1.2 AT in Delhi is Rs. 8.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta Baleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Delta 1.2 AT in Delhi is Rs. 8.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Delta 1.2 AT is 37 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rear Defogger, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L VVT Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - CVT Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 339 litres Mileage of Delta 1.2 AT is 19.56 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less