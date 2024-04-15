Baleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Alpha 1.2 AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Baleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Alpha 1.2 AT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.71 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha 1.2 AT is 37 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L VVT Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - CVT Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 339 litres Mileage of Alpha 1.2 AT is 19.56 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less