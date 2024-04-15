Baleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Alpha 1.2 in Delhi is Rs. 10.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha 1.2Baleno is a 5 seater hatchback which has 7 variants. The price of Baleno Alpha 1.2 in Delhi is Rs. 10.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Alpha 1.2 is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Cabin-Boot Access and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L VVT
Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 339 litres
Mileage of Alpha 1.2 is 21.01 kmpl.