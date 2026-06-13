Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 22.35-30.61 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Baleno [2022-2026] measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less