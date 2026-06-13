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Baleno [2022-2026]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] Front Right View
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] Front Right View 1
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] Front Left View
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] Front View
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] Front View 1
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] Specifications

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] Specs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2022-2026] comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 22.35-30.61 kmpl kmpl, ...Read More