Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS

4 out of 5
6.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage24.9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS

Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS Prices

The Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS, equipped with a K10C and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹6.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS Mileage

All variants of the Alto K10 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS Colours

The Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS is available in 7 colour options: Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, Premium Earth Gold, Solid White, Metallic Granite Grey, Metallic Speedy Blue.

Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS Engine and Transmission

The Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 68 bhp @ 5600 rpm and 91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm of torque.

Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Alto K10's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso priced between ₹3.5 Lakhs - 5.25 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Celerio priced between ₹4.7 Lakhs - 6.73 Lakhs.

Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS Specs & Features

The Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS has Heater, Average Speed, GPS Navigation System, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS Price

Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS

₹6.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,44,900
RTO
30,796
Insurance
28,111
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,04,307
EMI@12,989/mo
Close

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K10C
Driving Range
659 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
24.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R13

Capacity

Bootspace
214L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
27 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3530 mm
Wheelbase
2380 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1490 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
No
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi Plus (O) AGS EMI
EMI11,690 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,43,876
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,43,876
Interest Amount
1,57,525
Payable Amount
7,01,401

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 other Variants

Alto K10 Std (O)

₹4.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,69,900
RTO
18,296
Insurance
21,977
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,10,673
EMI@8,827/mo
Close

Alto K10 LXi (O)

₹4.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,99,900
RTO
19,496
Insurance
23,028
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,42,924
EMI@9,520/mo
View breakup

Alto K10 VXi (O)

₹5.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,49,900
RTO
25,496
Insurance
24,781
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,00,677
EMI@10,762/mo
View breakup

Alto K10 LXi (O) S-CNG

₹5.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,81,900
RTO
26,776
Insurance
25,903
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,35,079
EMI@11,501/mo
View breakup

Alto K10 VXi (O) AGS

₹5.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,94,900
RTO
27,296
Insurance
26,359
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,49,055
EMI@11,801/mo
View breakup

Alto K10 VXi Plus (O)

₹5.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,900
RTO
27,496
Insurance
26,534
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,54,430
EMI@11,917/mo
View breakup

Alto K10 VXi (O) S-CNG

₹5.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,31,900
RTO
30,276
Insurance
27,656
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,90,332
EMI@12,689/mo
View breakup

View all  Popular Hatchback Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

