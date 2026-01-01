|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|24.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Alto K10 VXi (O) AGS, equipped with a K10C and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Alto K10 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Alto K10 VXi (O) AGS is available in 7 colour options: Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, Premium Earth Gold, Solid White, Metallic Granite Grey, Metallic Speedy Blue.
The Alto K10 VXi (O) AGS is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 68 bhp @ 5600 rpm and 91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm of torque.
In the Alto K10's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso priced between ₹3.5 Lakhs - 5.25 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Celerio priced between ₹4.7 Lakhs - 6.73 Lakhs.
The Alto K10 VXi (O) AGS has Heater, Average Speed, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.