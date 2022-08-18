HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs
Alto K10 on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 4.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 top variant goes up to Rs. 5.92 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

Variants On-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std₹ 4.42 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXi₹ 5.35 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi₹ 5.54 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi Plus₹ 5.92 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Variant Wise Price List

Std
₹4.42 Lakhs On-Road Price
998 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,99,000
RTO
19,460
Insurance
22,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,41,957
LXi
₹5.35 Lakhs On-Road Price
998 cc
Manual
VXi
₹5.54 Lakhs On-Road Price
998 cc
Manual
VXi Plus
₹5.92 Lakhs On-Road Price
998 cc
Manual
