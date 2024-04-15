HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 On Road Price in Chandikhol

3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Alto K10 on Road Price in Chandikhol

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 on road price in Chandikhol starts from Rs. 4.50 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 top variant goes up to Rs. 6.09 Lakhs in Chandikhol. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std₹ 4.50 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXi₹ 5.40 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi Plus₹ 6.09 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Variant Wise Price List

Std
₹4.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,99,000
RTO
27,440
Insurance
22,603
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bhubaneswar
(Price not available in Chandikhol)
4,49,543
EMI@9,662/mo
LXi
₹5.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi
₹5.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi Plus
₹6.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
