Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Left Side
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Alto K10

Launched in Aug 2022

4.0
6 Reviews
₹3.99 - 5.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Alto K10 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 cc

Alto K10: 998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 27.3 kmpl

Alto K10: 24.39 - 33.85 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 62.5 bhp

Alto K10: 56.0 - 66.0 bhp

View all Alto K10 Specs and Features

About Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Latest Update

  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the big small car promises to be more cost-effective with next-gen model. What to expect
  • Alto K10 and S-Presso get more affordable as Maruti Suzuki announces price cut

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Alto K10.
    VS
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Seats Aerial View
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Instrument Cluster
    Grille
    Gear Shifter
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price starts at ₹ 3.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 5.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    CNG
    Manual
    Automatic
    8 Variants Available
    Std₹3.99 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    LXi₹4.83 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi₹5.06 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi Plus₹5.35 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi AGS₹5.61 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    LXi S-CNG₹5.74 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi Plus AGS₹5.9 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXi S-CNG₹5.96 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Eager 1000cc petrol motorSeven-inch infotainment screenSolid resale valueRobust post-sales network

    Cons

    Interior fit and finish still lacking in some regardsExterior style updates aren't very youthful

    Maruti Suzuki Alto was first launched in 2000 and quickly replaced Maruti 800 as the most common car on Indian roads. A model that needs absolutely no introduction wherever one might be across the lengths and breadths of our country, the Alto has found over 43 lakh homes over the course of the past 22 years, a record. Widely regarded as the true people's car, the Maruti Suzuki Alto did - and continues to do - what Tata Nado couldn't - take the joy of four-wheeled mobility to the masses. While this isn't an Alto versus Nano insight, it is safe to say that while Tata focused on propping Nano as the cheapest car money can buy, Maruti Suzuki continues to focus on Alto has the most bang-for-the-buck product. And in this sense, the latest 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 underlines its inherent strengths while offering several updates.

    A big part of why Alto K10 remains a best-seller despite being a vastly common car is that Maruti Suzuki has given it timely updates while only minutely tweaking the lively 1,000 cc motor under the hood. When it comes to this particular offering, Maruti has appears to have followed a ‘don’t fix what's not broken' philosophy and thus far, it seems to have worked real well.

    READ MORE

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Images

    15 images
    View All Alto K10 Images

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Metallic sizzling red
    Metallic silky silver
    Pearl midnight black
    Premium earth gold
    Solid white
    Metallic granite grey
    Metallic speedy blue
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Safety Ratings

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been awarded 2 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 0 star in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Mileage33.85 kmpl
    Engine998 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    View all Alto K10 specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Renault Kwid
    ₹3.99 Lakhs*
    ₹4.26 Lakhs*
    ₹5.37 Lakhs*
    ₹4.7 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.4
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    3 Reviews
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    56 bhp
    Power
    56 bhp
    Power
    66 bhp
    Power
    67 bhp
    Torque
    82.1 Nm
    Torque
    82.1 Nm
    Torque
    89 Nm
    Torque
    91 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Ground Clearance
    184 mm
    Length
    3530 mm
    Length
    3565 mm
    Length
    3695 mm
    Length
    3731 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1567 mm
    Height
    1555 mm
    Height
    1474 mm
    Width
    1490 mm
    Width
    1520 mm
    Width
    1655 mm
    Width
    1579 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    313 litres
    Boot Space
    279 litres
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingAlto K10 vs S-PressoAlto K10 vs CelerioAlto K10 vs Kwid
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's petrol variant is 24.39 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std comes with a 27 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    Std
    LXi
    VXi
    VXi Plus
    VXi AGS
    LXi S-CNG
    VXi Plus AGS
    VXi S-CNG
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    24.39 kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Videos

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: First Drive Review
    24 Aug 2022

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Std
    658 Km
    ₹ 3.99 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Std
    658 Km
    ₹3.99 Lakhs*
    LXi
    658 Km
    ₹4.83 Lakhs*
    VXi
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹5.06 Lakhs*
    VXi Plus
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹5.35 Lakhs*
    VXi AGS
    672 Km
    ₹5.61 Lakhs*
    LXi S-CNG
    1862 Km
    ₹5.74 Lakhs*
    VXi Plus AGS
    672 Km
    ₹5.9 Lakhs*
    VXi S-CNG
    1862 Km
    ₹5.96 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹6871.81/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    6 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    4
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    Comfortable height
    Very good car very good mileage very easy to drive This car is value for money you consider this car This car mileage is very good in ac on mileage is 28 this very good mileage...By: Sanjib Tudu (Sept 27, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Amazing car for small family
    I like this car so much, look like a small rocket, amazing experience with this car, you got mileage, power in this By: Abhishek (May 3, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    This Car is a fantastic city companion !
    I recently purchased this car and I must say it has been delightful experience so far . The compact size makes it easy to navigate through busy roads.By: Pooja Mishra (May 1, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    four star car
    valule for money car feature very very nice in bajat car car perfomence very good engine strong car luck very enpotent in alto 800 very nice maruti suzkui n By: deepaksingh (Apr 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect car with a perfect engine
    A great family car, compact size with every thing a family needs be it mileage , space or look. Power packed in every aspect, love the way Suzuki dominates the every aspect of market...By: Malik arshad (Apr 17, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best drivers experience.
    Good car. Low budget good car safety features include good. Car colour combination and interior quality good.By: Guman Singh (Apr 12, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

