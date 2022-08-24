Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a compact hatchback available in both petrol and CNG fuel options. It features a 1.0-litre DualJet petrol engine and offers both manual and automatic transmission choices. The car is designed as an entry-level hatchback positioned below the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.90 kmpl in petrol and 33.85 km/kg in CNG. It competes with models such as the Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago. The first-gen Alto K10 was launched in 2010 as a sportier iteration of the Alto 800.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price:

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available in multiple variants with different transmission options. The petrol-manual lineup starts with the base STD(O) variant, priced at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and extends to ₹5.35 lakh for the VXi+ (O) variant. The petrol-automatic models, available in VXi and VXi+ (O) trims, are priced between ₹5.51 lakh and ₹5.80 lakh. For buyers considering the factory-fitted CNG option, the LXi and VXi trims are available, with prices ranging from ₹5.73 lakh to ₹5.96 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

When was the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched?

The first generation of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was launched in 2010 with the company’s 1.0-litre K-series engine. The car was introduced as a sportier option than the regular Alto which featured a 796 cc engine.

How many variants of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are available?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is offered in four trim levels: STD(O), LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The petrol variant is available with both manual and automatic transmission options. The CNG variant is limited to the LXi and VXi trims and is equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission.

What are the colour options available with the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available in seven different colour options. These include Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Premium Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue, Solid White, and Bluish Black.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It includes steering-mounted audio and calling controls, manual air conditioning, keyless entry, power-adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and a four-speaker sound system. The car comes with essential safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC) in the higher variants. Additionally, it has a semi-digital instrument cluster and a boot space of 214 litres in the petrol version.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre DualJet petrol engine producing 67 PS and 89 Nm of torque. It is available with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as a 5-speed AMT. The CNG variant produces 57 PS and 82.1 Nm of torque and is offered exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission. The CNG version also incorporates idle start/stop technology to enhance fuel efficiency.

What is the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10’s mileage?

Maruti claims a mileage of 24.39 kmpl for the 5-speed petrol manual transmission and 24.90 kmpl for the automatic transmission. The CNG variants brint a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.85 km/kg. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is the ground clearance and the boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 provides a ground clearance of 160mm. The petrol version offers 214 litres of boot space, whereas the CNG version has a reduced luggage capacity due to the space occupied by the CNG tank.

What is the seating capacity of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a four/five-seater compact hatchback.

What is the safety rating of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC) in higher trims. In crash tests conducted by NCAP, the car received a two-star safety rating.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 rival in its segment?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes in the entry-level hatchback segment, primarily against the Renault Kwid