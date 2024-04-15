Alto is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Alto VXi in Delhi is Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi is 35Alto is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Alto VXi in Delhi is Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of VXi is 35 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Low Fuel Level Warning, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
Engine Type: F8D
Max Torque: 69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
BootSpace: 177
Mileage of VXi is 22.05 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less