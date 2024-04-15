Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Alto STD (O)

3.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Alto Key Specs
Engine796 cc
Mileage22.05 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Alto specs and features

Alto STD (O) Latest Updates

Alto is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Alto STD (O) in Delhi is Rs. 3.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of STD (O)

  • Engine Type: F8D
  • Max Torque: 69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
  • BootSpace: 177
    • Mileage of STD (O) is 22.05 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Alto STD (O) Price

    STD (O)
    ₹3.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    796 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,21,000
    RTO
    18,340
    Insurance
    20,263
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,60,103
    EMI@7,740/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Alto STD (O) Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    F8D
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    771.75
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    22.05
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    47 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.6
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    145 / 80 R12
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Manual
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    3-Link Rigid Axle Suspension
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    145 / 80 R12
    Ground Clearance
    160
    Length
    3445
    Wheelbase
    2360
    Kerb Weight
    732
    Height
    1475
    Width
    1515
    Bootspace
    177
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    No
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Tachometer
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    No
    Clock
    No
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    No
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    No
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    No
    Central Locking
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    No
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Unpainted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Seat Upholstery
    Vinyl
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Maruti Suzuki Alto STD (O) EMI
    EMI6,966 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,24,092
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,24,092
    Interest Amount
    93,868
    Payable Amount
    4,17,960

    Maruti Suzuki Alto other Variants

    STD
    ₹3.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    796 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,15,000
    RTO
    18,100
    Insurance
    20,052
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,53,652
    EMI@7,601/mo
    LXi
    ₹4.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    796 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    LXi (O)
    ₹4.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    796 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi
    ₹4.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    796 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi Plus
    ₹4.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    796 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    LXi CNG
    ₹5.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    796 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    LXi (O) CNG
    ₹5.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    796 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

