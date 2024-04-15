Maruti Suzuki Alto on road price in Una Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 3.47 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Alto top variant goes up to Rs. 4.29 Lakhs in Una Himachal Pradesh. Maruti Suzuki Alto on road price in Una Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 3.47 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Alto top variant goes up to Rs. 4.29 Lakhs in Una Himachal Pradesh. The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Alto STD and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Alto LXi (O). Visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki Alto dealers and showrooms in Una Himachal Pradesh for best offers. Maruti Suzuki Alto on road price breakup in Una Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Alto STD ₹ 3.47 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Alto STD (O) ₹ 3.53 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Alto LXi ₹ 4.22 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Alto LXi (O) ₹ 4.29 Lakhs