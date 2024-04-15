HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

3.15 - 4.82 Lakhs*
Alto on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Maruti Suzuki Alto on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 3.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Alto top variant goes up to Rs. 4.37 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Alto STD₹ 3.54 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto STD (O)₹ 3.60 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto LXi₹ 4.31 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto LXi (O)₹ 4.37 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹3.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
796 cc
Manual
3,15,000
RTO
18,100
Insurance
20,052
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
3,53,652
EMI@7,601/mo
STD (O)
₹3.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
796 cc
Manual
LXi
₹4.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
796 cc
Manual
LXi (O)
₹4.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
796 cc
Manual
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Alto FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Alto STD is priced on the road at Rs 3,53,652 in Quaid E Milleth.
The RTO Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Alto STD in Quaid E Milleth is Rs 18,100.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto STD's insurance charges in Quaid E Milleth are Rs 20,052.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Alto in Quaid E Milleth: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 3,15,000, RTO - Rs. 18,100, Insurance - Rs. 20,052, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto in ##cityName## is Rs. 3,53,652.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Alto is the Maruti Suzuki LXi (O) CNG, which costs Rs. 4,36,969 on the road in Quaid E Milleth.
The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Alto in Quaid E Milleth starts at Rs. 3,53,652 and goes upto Rs. 4,36,969. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Alto in Quaid E Milleth will be Rs. 7,171. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

